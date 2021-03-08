Even 2020 could not stop the Pink Rooster

By Ginger Broomes

From Pink Rooster Treasures’ first location on Strickland Drive in 2014, to becoming a fixture on MLK Boulevard in the West Point Plaza shopping center, they have come out of 2020 bigger and better than before. This retailer may have the same location, but with about 400 square feet more of retail space and a new open floor plan, they continue proving they are more than a gift shop.

But the timing of this latest change was not planned.

As if a pandemic in 2020 weren’t enough of a challenge to small businesses, Hurricane Laura stopped by in August, ripping off the roof of the entire shopping center, allowing water in during and after the storm. It was followed a less than two months later by Hurricane Delta.

“2020 was a terrible year for everyone,” said Heidi Hyder, who owns the store with her husband, Chris. “But we tried to use every twist and turn to our advantage, and I feel like we did a decent job.”

Walking through the store now, it’s hard to believe there ever was a hurricane, much less two. With months of hard work and help, the Hyders have made the new Pink Rooster Treasures light, spacious and better than before.

While still offering the same on demand printing and engraving that customers have come to expect, Heidi keeps the shop stocked with the latest items, from Glory Haus mugs and home décor, to an expanded school spirit section, and an expanded Dixie Belle paint selection.

“We’re adding a lot of new inventory, so we can really be a one stop gift shop and more. You will see a lot of the things that were at Orange Magnolia, and other places,” Hyder said.

With eight employees (plus social media handled by local, Christi Miranda), Hyder said she has big plans for 2021. Having always supported local in addition to being local, she is creating a new T-shirt line featuring the artwork of Lauren Leigh, a local artist whose designs have been seen all over the windows and decorative concrete oranges in town.

One such shirt featuring Leigh’s art – a group of people holding hands in front of the Orange Train Depot – has a quote from Helen Keller – “Alone, we can do so little. Together, we can do so much.”

“We are going to offer a $750 scholarship for one senior from LCM, West Orange, Bridge City, Orangefield and Vidor every year,” Hyder said. She added that they probably wouldn’t be able to get the scholarship in place in time for the 2021 graduating class, but that it wouldn’t be for lack of trying.

“I was able to keep all my employees and actually added one, started a website that totally carried us through COVID, and have a beautiful new shop. Although it was all exhausting it was worth every moment, and NONE of it would be possible without my fabulous employees!”

And she still has a million things she wants to do.