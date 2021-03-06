March 6, 2021

Vidor Police Beat

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:15 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from February 24 – March 2, 2021:

Wednesday, Feb. 24

  • Burglary at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 300 block of Main Street

Thursday, Feb. 25

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Sargent Street
  • Burglary at the 800 block of Sarver Street
  • Assault at the 2000 block of Old Hwy. 90

Friday, Feb. 26

  • Assault at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 21300 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Theft at the 800 block of Sarver Street
  • Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Burglary at the 900 block of Forrest Lane

Monday, March 1

  • Assault at the 400 block of West Park
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of South Archie Street
  • Theft at the 2300 block of Main Street

Tuesday, March 2

  • Found property at the 200 block of Lynwood
  • Burglary at the 700 block of Stadium Street
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

