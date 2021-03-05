Vidor woman arrested for possession
On Thursday, March 4, 2021, the Orange County SWAT Team, Vidor Police Department, and Pct. 4 Constables Office assisted the Orange County Narcotics Division with the execution of a search warrant at residence on Elliott Street in Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
After the investigation, Brandy Michelle Crosson was arrested on scene and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony.
$2.8 million awarded to install new flood prone barrier
BEAUMONT – Ragle Construction, Inc. was recently awarded a $2.8 million contract to install new flood prone barrier along 22 sections of... read more