March 5, 2021

  • 61°

Orange County opens vaccination schedule to all

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:07 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Orange County Judge John Gothia has removed all restrictions in the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal for Orange County Residents attempting to schedule themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Any Orange County Citizen who would like to be vaccinated regardless of age or other previously restrictive factors can now do so.

Registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination can be done here: https://vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov/  or call 1-409-550-2536.

Citizens that are 65 and older will still have priority in scheduling. Citizens MUST have an appointment through the website or the phone number to get a vaccination.

Be aware, once you are registering online or by phone you will a receive phone call from an unknown number to schedule your appointment, you must answer the call.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar