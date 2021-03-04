March 4, 2021

Orangefield’s Tacketts heading to State in powerlifting

By Van Wade

Published 5:13 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Orangefield’s Lacey Tackett and Linsey Tackett will be heading to the Class 4A State Powerlifting Meet after superb performances at the Class 4A Region III Meet Thursday.

Lacey captured first-place and Linsey third-place in their weight division at Regionals.

Lacey broke the regional squat and bench record and was named outstanding lifter on the light program.

