March 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:12 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 3, 2021:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 2300 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and 4th Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5600 block of Old Hwy 90
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of 16th Street
  • Theft on Lutcher A Circle

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

