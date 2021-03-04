Orange Police Beat 3.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 3, 2021:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and 4th Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5600 block of Old Hwy 90
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of 16th Street
- Theft on Lutcher A Circle
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
