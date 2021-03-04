$2.8 million awarded to install new flood prone barrier
BEAUMONT – Ragle Construction, Inc. was recently awarded a $2.8 million contract to install new flood prone barrier along 22 sections of I10 in Orange and Chambers County. The new median barrier will replace existing sections of portable and concrete barrier and will allow water to flow through should these sections of interstate experience an extreme flood event. The project is anticipated to be completed this summer.
