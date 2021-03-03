March 3, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 1, 2021:

  • Assault at the 400 block of West Cypress Ave
  • Assault at the 1400 block of Orange Ave
  • Public intoxication at Bobhall and Barkins
  • Stolen property at the east bound mile marker 874

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

