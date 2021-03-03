March 3, 2021

  • 63°

Orange Police Beat 2.26-2.28.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from February 26 – February 28, 2021:

Friday, Feb. 26

  • Theft at the 2900 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault on Circle D
  • Obstructing police at the 300 block of Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 27

  • Homicide at the 800 block of 2nd Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of North Farragut Ave.
  • Theft at the 1400 block of Beagle Road
  • Domestic problem on Circle D
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2700 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at College and Henderson
  • Found property at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
  • Robbery at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Hit and run resulting in injury at the 4100 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Sunday, Feb. 28

  • Fatal hit and run at State Hwy. 87 and Cypresswood
  • Cruelty towards a child at the 700 block of Adams Street
  • Aggravated assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and MacArthur Intersection
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at 37th Street and Strickland Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar