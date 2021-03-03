K9 Bobby is laid to rest

Lake Charles Police Department laid to rest one of their retired K9’s on March 2, 2021.

K9 Bobby served the citizens of Lake Charles while working for the Lake Charles Police Department under the direction of his handler, Cpl. Jacob Pearson.

K9 Bobby was placed into service in October of 2015 and worked until his retirement in June of 2020. K9 Bobby was directly responsible for over seventy criminal apprehensions. He was certified in narcotic detection and patrol procedures through the National Police Canine Association.

K9 Bobby enjoyed his retirement with his handler and handler’s family at their home.

K9 Bobby loved to work and shared an extremely close bond with his family.

The Lake Charles Police Department would like to thank Johnson’s Funeral Home for their gracious assistance during this trying day for our Law Enforcement Community.