Lady Mustangs will be hosting another tournament this week

After playing well and finishing third at their first time around hosting a tournament last weekend, the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs will host another tournament this Thursday through Saturday at Lady Mustang Field.

Games Thursday will be Deweyville vs. Buna (8:30 a.m.); West Brook vs. East Chambers (10 a.m.); Kountze vs. Deweyville (11:30 a.m.); WO-S vs. Buna (1 p.m.); Kountze vs. West Brook (2:30 p.m.) and WO-S vs. East Chambers (4 p.m.).

Games Friday will be West Brook vs. Buna (8:30 a.m.); Deweyville vs. West Brook (10 a.m.); Buna vs. East Chambers (11:30 a.m.); WO-S vs. Kountze (1 p.m.); East Chambers vs. Kountze (2:30 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Deweyville (4 p.m.).

According to how everyone does in the first two days will decide game times Saturday, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the championship game slated for 2:30 p.m.