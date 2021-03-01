Bridge City hosting Cardinal Relays Thursday
Bridge City High School will be hosting the Cardinal Relays Thursday at Larry Ward Stadium.
Field events will crank up at 3 p.m. with the running finals starting close to 5 p.m.
Teams in the field include the host Cardinals, Orangefield, Buna, Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett, Kelly, Lumberton and Port Neches-Groves.
You Might Like
Lady Cardinals hosting softball tournament this week; schedule
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will play host to a five-team softball tournament at Lady Cardinal Field... read more