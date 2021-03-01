Bear golf team wins BISD tourney; Bobcat Parks nabs top medalist
The LC-M boys golf team captured first-place at the BISD/Larry Paine Memorial Golf Tournament held at Henry Homberg late last week.
Jack Burke led the Bears with a 75 while Timothy Weaver had a 77, Wyatt Wozniak a 83, Travis Love a 84 and Will Van Pelt a 94.
Orangefield’s Xander Parks won top medalist with a sizzling 72.
