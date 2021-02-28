Woman dies in hit and run of a pedestrian

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2:41 A.M., Officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Hwy 87 near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an Auto/Pedestrian Crash.

Upon Officer’s arrival, a white female was found to be deceased in the roadway. The white female was identified as 24 year old Lexie Ann Sheridan of Nederland, Texas. The vehicle that struck Sheridan fled the scene. An autopsy was order by Judge Hershel Stagner. The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.