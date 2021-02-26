February 26, 2021

  • 73°

Friday Night Reels has been canceled for tonight

By Van Wade

Published 10:02 am Friday, February 26, 2021

It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing additional obstacles our way, but the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has bad news and good news for our Friday Night Reels attendees.

Bad news: Due to events out of our control, Friday Night Reels has been canceled for Friday, February 26, 2021.

Good news: Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show is coming Saturday, April 10!

Stay tuned for additional information concerning the reschedule of Friday Night Reels at a later date.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar