Friday Night Reels has been canceled for tonight

It is no surprise that 2021 is throwing additional obstacles our way, but the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has bad news and good news for our Friday Night Reels attendees.

Bad news: Due to events out of our control, Friday Night Reels has been canceled for Friday, February 26, 2021.

Good news: Art in the Park and the Orange Riverfront Car Show is coming Saturday, April 10!

Stay tuned for additional information concerning the reschedule of Friday Night Reels at a later date.