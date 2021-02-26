Bobcat boys, Cardinal girls roll to Bobcat Relay team titles

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats and the Bridge City Lady Cardinals captured the team titles at the Bobcat Relays Thursday.

The Lady Cardinals dominated with 159 points while Orangefield was second with 110 and Vidor third with 109.

The Bobcat boys won with 117 points with Vidor second with 99 and LC-M third with 92.

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Brown, LC-M, 153-9; 2. Ashworth, Orangefield, 123-1; 3. Smith, Vidor, 109-9.

Shot put: 1. Brown, LC-M, 51-2; 2. Samaha, H-J, 43-8; 3. Webb, Vidor, 42-11.

High jump: 1. Estridge, Buna, 6-1; 2. Fernandez, Buna, 6-0; Melvo, H-J, 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Martel, H-J, 20-7 ½; 2. Legg, Livingston, 19-10; 3. Peet, LC-M, 19-3.

Triple jump: 1. Carpenter, BC, 33-11 ½; 2. Lee, Vidor, 32-11; 3. Dawson, H-J, 32-3.

Pole vault: 1. Gauthier, BC, 12-6; 2. Rubio, H-J, 12-6; 3. Davis, Orangefield, 12-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Shaw, Bridge City, 10:33.15; 2. Reed, Vidor, 10:49.78: 3. Faucett, Vidor, 11:20.51.

400 meters: 1. Dickerson, H-J, 52.92; 2. Gardenhire, Vidor, 54.6; 3. Dischler, Orangefield, 56.17.

400-meter relay: 1. Orangefield 45.71; 2. LC-M 45.81; 3. Livingston 46.01.

800 meters: 1. Dickerson, H-J, 2:05.51; 2. Wrinkle, Orangefield, 2:05.61; 3. Makdsi, Kelly, 2:14.81.

800-meter relay: 1. LC-M 1:36.46; 2. Vidor 1:38.66; 3. Orangefield 1:40.06.

100 meters: 1. Melvo, H-J, 11.11; 2. Maze, Kelly, 11.68; 3. Johnson, Livingston, 11.74.

110-Meter hurdles: 1. Arzola, Orangefield, 17.52; 2. Dubose, Vidor, 17.79; 3. Fielder, H-J, 17.85.

200 meters: 1. Legg, Livingston, 23.81; 2. Howard, H-J, 24.01; 3. Johnson, Livingston, 24.46.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Tran, BC, 44.08; 2. Jenkins, Orangefield, 45.85; 3. Dubose, Vidor, 46.05.

1,600 meters: 1. Shaw, BC, 4:48.66; 2. Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:53.22; 3. Reed, Vidor, 5:00.89.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Orangefield 3:52.16; 2. LC-M 3:54.21; 3. Livingston 4:08.21.

Team standings: 1. Orangefield 117; 2. Vidor 99; 3. LC-M 92; 4. Hardin-Jefferson 88; 5. Bridge City 72; 6. Livingston 65; 7. Kelly 26.

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Perry, BC, 100-5 ½; 2. Ponfick, Orangefield, 86-8; 3. Rawls, Orangefield, 85-9.

Shot put: 1. Joseph, LC-M, 33-10 ½; 2. Larkin, BC, 32-5 ¼; 3. Simpson, LC-M, 31-11 ½.

High jump: 1. Carpenter, BC, 5-2; 2. Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2; 3. Lee, Vidor, 5-2.

Long jump: 1. Carpenter, BC, 16-7 ½; 2. Castle, Buna, 15-11; 3. Jean, Orangefield, 15-5

Triple jump: 1. Fernandez, Buna. 44-3; 2. Peet, LC-M, 41-0 ¾; 3. Brown, H-J, 40-10 ¼.

Pole vault: 1. Mason, Buna, 8-0; 2. Clark, BC, 8-0; 3. Louview, BC, 7-6

3,200 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 12:37.58; 2. Long, Vidor, 13:14.20; 3. Oliveras, Livingston, 13:48.66.

400 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 1:03.80; 2. Plessala, Kelly, 1:05.77; 3. Rodriguez, Vidor, 1:07.45.

400-meter relay: 1. H-J 51.8; 2. BC 52.1; 3. Buna 53.5.

800 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 2:37.44; 2. Dosch, BC, 2:39.77; 3. Bennett, H-J, 2:43.57.

800-meter relay: 1. H-J 1:52.46; 2. Orangefield 1:56.02; 3. Livingston 1:58.56.

100 meters: 1. Barefield, H-J, 12.58; 2. Larkin, BC, 13.29; 3. Crochet, Orangefield, 13.48.

100-Meter hurdles: 1. Moreau, BC, 17.0; 2. Carpenter, BC, 17.12; 3. Freeman, BC, 18.08.

200 meters: 1. Davis, Livingston, 28.39; 2. Petree, BC, 28.51; 3. Burnett, Orangefield, 28.73.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Dosch, BC, 51.29; 2. Haley, Orangefield, 54.88; 3. Trahan, Vidor, 56.79.

1,600 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 5:57.33; 2. Long, Vidor, 6:13.90; 3. Dawson, Buna, 6:25.69.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Vidor 4:25.00; 2. BC 4:37.85; 3. Orangefield 4:39.85.

Team standings: 1. Bridge City 159; 2. Orangefield 110; 3. Vidor 109; 4. Hardin-Jefferson 82.3; 5. Livingston 45.3; 6. Buna 45; 7. LC-M 44.3; 8. Kelly 19.