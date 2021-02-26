Active COVID cases show a major drop this week

Orange County saw not only a drop in temperatures the week before but also a drop in active cases of COVID-19 cases.

Numbers released on Tuesday show there are 756 active cases in Orange County compared to the 1269 reported the week before.

Seven less persons are hospitalized with the coronavirus than the previous week with the latest number showing 19. Three people are listed on ventilators, the same number as the week before.

The number of recovered cases also showed a jump of 653 more persons recovered. The latest number is 6,634. The previous week it was 5,981.

Total number of cases of coronavirus in Orange County since March 2020 is now at 7,494. The number shows an increase of 149 from the previous week.

According to the CDC, correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them, but not all masks provide the same protection. When choosing a mask, look at how well it fits, how well it filters the air, and how many layers it has.

Two important ways to make sure your mask works the best it can:

Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face. Gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask

Pick a mask with layers to keep your respiratory droplets in and others' out.A mask with layers will stop more respiratory droplets getting inside your mask or escaping from your mask if you are sick.

If your mask is wet or dirty from sweat, saliva, make-up, or other liquids or substances, keep it in a sealed plastic bag until you can wash it. Wash wet or dirty masks as soon as possible to prevent them from becoming moldy. Wet masks can be hard to breathe through and are less effective than dry masks.

You can store your mask temporarily to reuse later. Remove your mask correctly and wash your hands after touching a used mask. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag (like a paper or mesh fabric bag) to keep it clean between uses. When reusing your mask, keep the same side facing out.

If you are taking off your mask to eat or drink outside of your home, you can place it somewhere safe to keep it clean, such as your pocket, purse, or paper bag. Make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after removing your mask. After eating, put the mask back on with the same side facing out. Be sure to wash or sanitize your hands again after putting your mask back on.

Wash your cloth mask whenever it gets dirty or at least daily. If you have a disposable face mask, throw it away after wearing it once.

Face shields are not recommended by the CDC. Evaluation of face shields is ongoing, but effectiveness is unknown at this time according to the CDC website.