February 25, 2021

Three Mustangs make TSWA 4A All-State Football Team

By Van Wade

Published 9:42 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

West Orange-Stark placed three players on the Texas Sports Writers Class 4A All-State Football Team Wednesday.

Linebacker Tyrone Brown made Second Team All-State while offensive tackle Demetrius Hunter and kicker Angel Ibarra each made Honorable Mention.

Silsbee defensive lineman Ayden Bell made Second Team. Jasper running back Carl Limbrick and Jasper offensive tackle Shunmarkus Adams each made Honorable Mention.

