February 25, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 2.2-2.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:54 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from February 2 – February 7, 2021:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

  • Missing person at the 5300 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5700 block of South Burton Road in Orange
  • Trespass at the 5800 block of South Burton in Orange

Wednesday, Feb. 3

  • Disturbance at the 3700 block of Montrose Street in Vidor
  • Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
  • Theft at the 1000 block of Emerald Drive in Vidor

Thursday, Feb. 4

  • Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Peacock Street in Rose City
  • Assault at the 900 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 4400 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Theft at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of Wiggins in Vidor

Friday, Feb. 5

  • Theft at the 3800 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Narcotics at an undisclosed location in Vidor
  • Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 700 block of Central Drive in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Old Hwy. 87 in Orange

Saturday, Feb. 6

  • Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of Granger Lane in Orange

Sunday, Feb. 7

  • Theft on North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1700 block of Carpenter Road in Vidor
  • Suspicious person on Kestrel Road in Orange, A person was in the road way and cussing residents in the area.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

