February 25, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update 2.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Weather

Sea fog will be a problem for the coastal waters and parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana through the weekend.

A stationary front in east Texas and central Louisiana will keep rain chances in that region through the weekend.

A cold front will move through our entire region late Sunday through Monday, producing higher rain chances.

Temperatures will run above normal, with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 60s and 70s.

