OP-ED: Story Over a Cup- We’ll always have coffee

I found out this week that a candle warmer is a godsend in cold weather.

I am perplexed at how people who live in colder climates handle it. Coffee is my friend, there is nothing quite like a steaming cup of joe to make your troubles melt away.

On the average, I can empty a regular size coffee mug in about an hour.

It usually takes me longer. Remember, I said average sized cup. My cups are practically a coffee pot.

Well, this past week when the snow hit, a new problem arose.

The coffee cup was getting cold before I could finish drinking it.

My friends, such things are a war crime.

I was trying everything which came to mind.

I microwaved the cold coffee. If anyone ever suggests it, drop them. Those are the people which want to see the world burn.

I tried pouring it back in the pot, then repouring it. All I got was yelled at for making a mess.

On a side note, if your wife cleans the counter and you leave sweetener packs or the like on said counter, you are taking your life in your hands. Just a warning.

I was at a loss. The coffee was getting cold fast. Now to some this is not a big deal, after all some heathens like cold coffee. But I prefer my coffee how the gods intended it: steaming.

I tried drinking faster, but after drinking a pot an hour, I could see sound.

Back to the drawing board.

It was an accident. I was digging through my catch all drawer of small electronics and it just popped up. Like a message from above.

A candle warmer.

I just looked at it. It’s base was the same size as my coffee mug. My mug was ceramic.

Houston, the Eagle has landed.

So, I proceeded to report the electronics in my power strip to fit the warmer. I must have spent a good hour rearranging everything.

I was proud.

I showed my wife.

She looked at me.

She asked, “Why didn’t you just use the thermal mug I got you for your birthday?”

Good Question.

