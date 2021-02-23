February 23, 2021

  • 68°

Boil Water advisory continues for City of Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:13 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

From the city of Orange

Staff continues to work diligently and make progress in getting the water system to 100%.

The City of Orange is in the process of having samples of its water supply tested for safe consumption.  The samples have been submitted and the City anticipates learning the results on Tuesday, February 23.

We understand this is a frustrating matter and we thank you all for your patience during this time.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar