RE: Climate change expected to increase displacement, migration in Texas
Thanks for the article. We read very little about climate change in Orange County Texas If we don’t talk about it in Orange County, we can assume it is not a problem. Yet, Orange County appears to be the center of climate change from New Orleans along the Gulf Coast to Corpus Christi. I flew over Lake Charles a few days ago and it looked like a sea of blue.
Paul Mattingly
Climate change expected to increase displacement, migration in Texas
You Might Like
TEXIT? TEXIT !
I do not know what the answer is, I do know it should be up to the people of Texas... read more