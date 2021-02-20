Lady Bears boot way past H-J

LITTLE CYPRESS – Second game in two days? That seemed to be no problem for the LC-M Lady Bears as they took on the Hardin Jefferson Lady Hawks in Bear Stadium Saturday afternoon and nabbed a 5-2 victory.

After a lot of back and forth, with the Lady Bears maintaining possession the majority of the half, both teams remained scoreless going into halftime. Matalyn Hill and the rest of her defense led by the Rodriguez sisters, Amanda and Loren, and Kaylee Potter put constant pressure on the Lady Hawks.

The Lady Bears were ready to put away the game though, and after several solid drives to the goal, sophomore Annabelle Fisher was able to draw a foul and put away a penalty kick for the Battlin’ Bears. This set the tone for the rest of the second half as the energy level was boosted, and Brooklyn Leonard saw her chance to make a break toward the goal. Leonard was able to take the ball through the defense and put another in the goal for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Hawks answered back with a goal of their own late in the second half despite the solid defense the Lady Bears had maintained throughout the game.

Annabelle Fisher wasn’t finished on the day though and snuck past the Lady Hawks defense to find the back of the net again, bringing the final score to 3-1. The Lady Bears moved to 5-2 in district and will travel to Silsbee Tuesday night.