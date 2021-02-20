Lady Bears boot past both Bridge City and Jasper

The LC-M Lady Bears have been turning things up despite the cold weather in SETX.

On the 12th ahead of the icy weather, the Lady Bears traveled to Bridge City to take on crosstown rivals the Lady Cardinals. Despite the chilly conditions, the Lady Bears started the scoring off with Lili Moullec assisting Brooklyn Leonard with a beautiful shot from the 18 off of a corner kick.

Going into half the Lady Bears were up 1-0. Even though the Lady Cardinals were pressuring the Bears, it didn’t slow them down and Brooklyn Leonard was able to send a well-placed pass to Anayeli Hernandez with a powerful shot inside the box. Matalyn Hill and the defense were able to record another scoreless night. The Lady Bears won the match 2-0 and brought their record to 3-2 in district.

After a week off due to the winter storm that blew through SETX the Lady Bears were itching to get back on the pitch.

The Jasper Lady Bulldogs made the trip to Bear Stadium Friday afternoon for the match. The Lady Bears maintained great field position the entire match and took a lot of great shots on goal.

Even though there were several close calls, none of the balls found the back of the net until Annabelle Fisher sent one to the right corner on a penalty kick. At the half the Lady Bears were up 1-0.

The second half was much of the same and the Lady Bears played tough and dominated offensively. The defense for the Bears, made up of Amanda Rodriguez, Loren Rodriguez, and Kaylee Potter, patrolled the defensive side of the field and kept the ball out of reach from the Lady Bulldogs.

Annabelle Fisher was able to find McKenzie Freeman and put away the second goal of the night. Matalyn Hill claimed another perfect night in the goal. The Lady Bears (4-2) will be at home against the Hardin Jefferson Lady Hawks Saturday at 1 p.m.