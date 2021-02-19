Lady Bears snag win over Nederland in season opener

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears snagged a season-opening 5-4 victory over the Nederland Lady Bulldogs at Lady Bear Field Friday afternoon.

The Lady Bears received a nice effort from starting pitcher Karson Friar, who only allowed two hits through four innings of work.

Nederland scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning as the Lady Bears committed three errors in the frame as the Lady Bulldogs went up 4-3.

LC-M recovered nicely in the bottom of the fourth.

After Ashlyn Wilson and Madeline Stephenson both drew walks to lead off, Wilson scored on a Ava Wright fielder’s choice to tie it.

With two outs, Cami Shugart brought in the game-winner with a RBI single to center that plated Stephenson.

The Lady Bears finished with five hits.

LC-M scored a run in the bottom of the first as Stephenson and Bailey Frenzel both reached on singles with Stephenson eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

LC-M went up 2-0 in the second as Friar got a RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

The Lady Bears scored a run in the third when Stephenson scored on a fielder’s choice laced by Frenzel.

LC-M also played host to Beaumont West Brook Friday.

There will be six games at Lady Bear Field Saturday including LC-M vs. Jasper (10:30 a.m.), Lumberton vs. Kountze (noon), Kountze vs. Jasper (1:30 pm.), Lumberton vs. LC-M (3 p.m.), Lumberton vs. Jasper (4:30 p.m.) and Kountze vs. LC-M (6 p.m.)