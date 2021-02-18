Softball season underway, full schedules
After seeing their season get wiped away with the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March last season, area softball teams will look to hit the field running starting next week.
District 22-4A will definitely have a new-look as the Vidor Lady Pirates come in after competing in 5A for years while Orangefield comes back to the loop after competing in Class 3A the last couple seasons.
Teams have had nice scrimmages thus far but the action kicks off for real this week.
There will be plenty of tournament action as well as Bridge City, LC-M, Orangefield and WO-S will all be a part of hosting tournaments this season.
Here is a look at this seasons’ schedules:
ORANGEFIELD
Feb. 19-20: OF/LC-M Tournament
Feb. 23: at Jasper
Feb. 25-27: at WO-S Tournament
Mar. 2: Kirbyville
Mar. 4-6: at Jasper Tournament
Mar. 9: Vidor*
Mar. 16: Silsbee*
Mar. 19: at Bridge City*
Mar. 23: Lumberton*
Mar. 26: at WO-S*
Mar. 30: LC-M*
Apr. 1: at Vidor*
Apr. 9: at Silsbee*
Apr. 13: Bridge City*
Apr. 16: at Lumberton*
Apr. 20: WO-S*
Apr. 23: at LC-M*
WO-S
Feb. 19-20: at LC-M Tournament
Feb. 23: at Hardin-Jefferson
Feb. 25-27: WO-S Tournament
Mar. 2:at Newton
Mar. 4-6: WO-S Tournament
Mar. 9: at Bridge City*
Mar. 12: Lumberton*
Mar. 19: LC-M*
Mar. 23: at Vidor*
Mar. 26: Orangefield*
Mar. 30: at Silsbee*
Apr. 1: Bridge City*
Apr. 6: at Lumberton*
Apr. 13: at LC-M*
Apr. 16: Vidor*
Apr. 20: at Orangefield*
Apr. 23: Silsbee*
LC-M
Feb. 19-20: LC-M/OF Tournament
Feb. 25-27: at Sweeny Tournament
Mar. 4-6: at Bridge City Tournament
Mar. 9: at Silsbee*
Mar. 12: Bridge City*
Mar. 16: Lumberton*
Mar. 19: at WO-S*
Mar. 26: Vidor*
Mar. 30: at Orangefield*
Apr. 1: Silsbee*
Apr. 6: at Bridge City”
Apr. 9: at Lumberton*
Apr. 13: WO-S*
Apr. 20: at Vidor*
Apr. 23: Orangefield*
BRIDGE CITY
Feb. 19-20: at LC-M/OF Tournament
Feb. 23: at Hamshire-Fannett
Mar. 4-6: Bridge City Tournament
Mar. 9: WO-S*
Mar. 12: at LC-M*
Mar. 16: at Vidor*
Mar. 19: Orangefield*
Mar. 23: at Silsbee*
Mar. 26: Crosby
Mar. 30: Lumberton*
Apr. 1: at WO-S*
Apr. 6: LC-M*
Apr. 9: Vidor*
Apr. 13: at Orangefield*
Apr. 16: Silsbee*
Apr. 23: at Lumberton*
LC-M has soccer schedules changes
