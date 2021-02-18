Cardinals, Mustangs now have hoop playoff games set for Saturday

The Bridge City Cardinals and the West Orange-Stark Mustangs know their opponents and when and where they will play this weekend in the Class 4A Region III boys bidistrict playoffs.

Due to the inclement weather, game sites and dates have changed over the last several days.

The Cardinals (17-9), the third-place team out of District 22-4A, will take on District 21-4A runnerup Hardin-Jefferson (20-5) Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vidor High School.

The Mustangs (10-15), the fourth-place team out of 22-4A, will tangle with 21-4A champion Huffman (24-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Liberty High School.