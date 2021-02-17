Traffic Alert 2.17.21
PORT ARTHUR: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on State Hwy. 82 has been reopened; however, icy conditions remain throughout Southeast Texas. If you are able to do so, please stay home. If you must travel, visit DriveTexas.org for current road conditions.
