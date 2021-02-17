Orange County Offices will be closed Thursday, CPS Zoom hearings on schedule
Weather
Orange County Offices will be closed Thursday.
The Child Protective Service zoom hearings will still take place as schedule with County Court at Law Judge Mandy White Rogers.
Citizens are urged to stay home due to unsafe road conditions and only travel if necessary.
Minimal melting has occurred, however the roads will begin to refreeze later this evening and travel will be dangerous in the morning.
You Might Like
NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2.17.21
Rain and freezing rain will end by early this evening. There will be a slight chance for freezing rain late tonight through tomorrow... read more