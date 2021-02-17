NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: Wed 2.17.21 8:30 AM

Here is the latest update on the potential for wintry precipitation for today.

East Texas and Central Louisiana…A winter storm warning is in effect through noon Thursday for…Hardin, Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties in southeast Texas; and for Vernon, Beauregard, Rapides and Avoyelles parishes. For these areas, temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing for most, if not all, of the day. The precipitation should begin to decrease by mid afternoon.

Total Ice Accumulation of 0.10-0.30 inches is expected. Significant icing, especially over bridges and overpassed will be likely.

Southeast Texas and remainder of Southwest Louisiana…A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allen, Evangeline, and St. Landry parishes. A tenth of an inch of ice is forecasted for these areas and hence light icing, especially of bridges and overpasses may occur.

For the remainder of this area, temperatures this morning are near or just below the freezing mark. A brief period of freezing rain may occur this morning, but temperatures should rise above freezing late this morning. Occasional rain is expected through late afternoon. Total ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch is expected. Some icing may occur this morning over bridges and overpasses upon the onset of precipitation. The precipitation should begin to decrease by mid afternoon.

South Central Louisiana…Some spotty areas of freezing rain may early this morning with a few hundredths of an inch possible. Temperatures are forecasted to warm above freezing by mid morning with occasional rain expected for the afternoon.

The passage of an upper disturbance tonight may bring some light freezing rain, mainly north of Highway 190. Only a few hundredths of ice accumulation, at best, are expected with this system.