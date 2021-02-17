Local hospitals join LifeShare in warning of critical blood shortage

Hospitals supplied by LifeShare Blood Center locations in Louisiana and beyond are experiencing critically low blood supply levels due to hazardous winter weather conditions. Thus, putting scheduled and emergency surgeries and procedures in jeopardy of not being performed, or cancelled.

Because of hazardous winter weather conditions, all LifeShare Blood Center locations were closed on Monday and Tuesday. These closures and cancellations mean no blood has been collected or supplied to hospitals this week.

Area hospitals have joined LifeShare’s plea for citizens to help support their communities by scheduling a blood donation as soon as possible.

“​The nationwide blood shortage that worsened after the holidays is even worse now as extreme weather, in addition to cancelled blood drives because of COVID-19 and seasonal illness, prevents regular donors from donating,” says Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer for Willis-Knighton Health System. “Hospitals still treat patients before, during and after severe weather like we are experiencing. There is a critical need for blood donors to register with LifeShare and schedule an appointment to donate. The demand for blood will exist long after the extreme weather has passed.”

The need for blood donors is urgent. Blood shortages have a ripple effect throughout our entire healthcare system which can have disastrous results. LifeShare is asking all blood donors who are eligible to schedule a blood donation AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. We ask you to challenge family, friends and co-workers to do the same. We are asking all who have considered giving to become a blood donor. The need is real. The need is NOW!

The following LifeShare Blood Center locations will be open Wednesday, February 17th: Lake Charles, Beaumont, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. For LifeShare Blood Center and public blood drive locations and hours of operation visit www.lifeshare.org​.