City of Orange asking residents to limit water consumption for next 24-48 hours
The City of Orange is asking to residents/customers to please reduce water consumption the next 24-48 hours in an effort to possibly prevent a boil water notice. Your assistance and support are critical at this time.
Monitoring of conditions are ongoing and updates will be shared.
