Lamar State College Orange closed Wednesday
In our continued effort to protect the safety of our Gator Community, Lamar State College Orange’s campus will be closed on Wednesday, February 17 with plans to reopen campus on Thursday, February 18th.
We will continue to assess road conditions, facilities, and utility services to ensure the safety of our Gator Community. Please continue to watch our website and social media pages for updates. We hope you and your family stay safe and warm.
