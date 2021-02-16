February 16, 2021

From County Judge Gothia: Please don’t travel tonight or early Wednesday morning

By Van Wade

Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

From Orange County Judge John Gothia – Protect your pipes, pets, plants and people. Please do not travel tonight or tomorrow morning if at all possible. This extreme winter weather event will continue to make conditions for travel dangerous. Stay safe and stay warm.

