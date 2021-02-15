Traffic Alert 2.15.21

TxDOT crews began pretreating roadways in Southeast Texas Friday and continued throughout the weekend. All available resources are working around the clock monitoring and treating roadways. With temperatures now below freezing in most of the area, Liberty County is beginning to see ice accumulation.

We are asking those who can stay home to please do so. If you must travel, please drive to conditions and visit DriveTexas.org for current road closures or issues. Conditions on roadways can change rapidly, and even with proactive measures, the unpredictable and fast-changing severe weather can still result in some ice accumulating. If you find yourself stranded or facing an emergency, call 9-1-1.