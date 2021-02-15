OC Offices close due to weather
Weather
Orange County Offices will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 offices will remain closed due to the forecast of winter weather.
Dangerous winter weather is forecasted for Orange County for several days, citizens are urged to pay attention to quickly changing weather conditions and prepare for possible road and bridge closures.
