February 15, 2021

  • 25°
Pinehurst Tx

Message from Mayor of Pinehurst 2.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:08 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

Weather

Citizens of Pinehurst,  Mayor T W Permenter would like to thank everyone for their cooperation in staying home and off of the streets during this bad weather event.  With temperatures in the mid twenties, snow and ice is not melting which has created a traffic hazard in all of southeast Texas and will likely continue through Wednesday.  Please continue to monitor local weather reports and unless absolutely necessary, stay at home

Print Article