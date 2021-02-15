Centerpoint ask customers to lower thermostats

From Centerpoint — In anticipation of high heating demand in response to the extremely cold temperatures, we are asking our Texas customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve natural gas.

We ask you, if possible, to reduce your thermostat setting to 60-65 degrees through Thursday, Feb. 18. This step can help ensure that all customers continue to have gas service to stay safe and warm during the intensely cold weather.

If you experience a loss of gas service, please contact us at 800-752-8036.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for all your energy conservation efforts at this challenging time.

We offer these additional energy saving tips:

Lower the temperature setting on your water heater and limit your use of hot water.

Open blinds and shades to take advantage of the sun’s natural heat during the day.

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce heat loss through windows.

Check our website for many more energy saving tips.

A safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak: If you smell the “rotten egg“ odor of natural gas inside or near your home, leave the area immediately on foot and don’t turn any electrical devices on or off, don’t use a garage door opener and never use any phone until you are outside and away. When you are at a safe distance, report the potential leak by calling both 911 and CenterPoint Energy’s 24-hour hotline for Texas at 800-752-8036.