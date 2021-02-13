A fundraiser for medical needs changes to funeral expenses

From staff reports

A family is morning the loss of Jeremy Morgan after spending four months in care since a wreck on October 28, 2020.

He spent time in ICU and was eventually moved home so family could provide 24 hour care to him. The family gave up Thanksgiving and Christmas to help make ends meet as medical expenses piled up. There were also the expenses of purchasing a special bed and other needs to move him home in December.

On February 8, 2021, Morgan passed away.

“Jeremy Morgan is the sweetest man, best husband, best father, best brother, best son-in-law, best friend anyone could ever have,” Candice Travis said. “He would give his shirt for anyone if they had none.”

Travis started a GoFundMe account initially help with medical expenses. Now it has updated to assist with his final expenses. To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/26qxg1q7s0