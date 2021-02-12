Warming station will be available

Due to the forecasted cold weather Orange County has partnered with the Salvation Army in Orange to provide a warming station starting Saturday, February 13, 2021 through Monday, February 15, 2021 from 6 pm to 7am at the Salvation Army Building, 1950 MLK Drive, Orange Texas 77630.

A warming station is a short-term emergency shelter that operates when temperatures or a combination of precipitation and wind chill, become dangerously inclement. Their paramount purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.