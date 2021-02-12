Potential for Road and Bridge Closures Due to Winter Weather

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans along the Gulf Coast region to prepare for severe winter weather.

Dangerous winter weather can come in the form of freezing precipitation and ice. During icy conditions, roads, bridges and elevated structures will likely be impacted.

DPS urges motorists to pay attention to quickly changing weather conditions and prepare for possible road and bridge closures.

Citizens should stay turned to local television and radio stations for weather and traffic updates. For current road conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.