NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4 p.m. 2.12.21

We are still looking at the chance for some freezing rain late tonight into Saturday morning in central Louisiana. Light accumulations could cause some elevated roads and bridges to be hazardous to travel.

Early Sunday morning could also cause elevated roads and bridges to be hazardous to travel, along and north of the US 190 corridor in Louisiana and Texas.

The more significant winter problem is the ice storm expected on Monday. The highest risk area is central Louisiana, but east Texas, southeast Texas, southwest Louisiana, and south central Louisiana could also see significant problems, depending on where the heaviest icing sets up.

Here is the first forecast of ice accumulations across the region. East Texas: 0.10″. Southeast Texas: 0.10″. Central Louisiana: 0.25″ Southwest Louisiana: 0.10″. South Central Louisiana: 0.10″

The worst case scenarios for the region are as follows: East Texas: 0.50″. Southeast Texas: 0.25″. Central Louisiana: 0.50″. Southwest Louisiana: 0.50″. South Central Louisiana: 0.50″.

Ice accumulations of 0.10″ means dangerous travel conditions. Traveling is not recommended.. Isolated power outages due to tree branches and power lines will be possible.

Ice accumulations of 0.25″ means traveling will be nearly impossible. Widespread power outages due to falling tree branches and power lines can be expected.