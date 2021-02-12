LC-M schools will go virtual Monday, Tuesday due to weather

Little Cypress-Mauriceville schools will all go virtual on Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16. According to LCM Superintendent Stacey Brister, “We would rather be safe than sorry, considering the possibility of buses, students and staff having to travel on icy roads to get to school.”

District offices will also be closed due to the severe weather expected to produce icy conditions. Please look for additional notifications from the LCM District for any updates that may occur. The information will be sent through School Messenger, media releases and posted on the District Facebook page.