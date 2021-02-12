Bears close season with home win over Cardinals

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears closed out their season with a 66-58 win over District 22-4A rival Bridge City on Friday night at The Grove.

The Cardinals (17-9, 7-5) surged to an early lead, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. However, the Bears’ defense turned up the intensity in the second quarter, only allowing them to score 8 more points. Just before halftime Little Cypress-Mauriceville (11-16, 3-9) took the lead, sitting ahead 33-29 at the half.

After the first-half comeback, LCM took over. The Bears scored 23 points in the third quarter, 15 of which came from Ben Elliot. While Bridge City would bring the game within four points in the fourth quarter, they were unable to completely catch up- giving LCM a 66-58 win.

Leaders for the Bears Friday night were Ben Elliot with 23 points and he added a double-double with 12 rebounds, and Jesse Doucette with 20. Kaine Humberson added nine points while Da’Marion Morris filled up the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists. The Cardinals’ scoring leaders were Grant Boudreaux and Austin Richardson who each dropped 15 points, followed by Ethan Oceguera with 13.

With their season wrapped up, Little Cypress-Mauriceville finishes with a 3-9 record and tied with Vidor for sixth place in District 22-4A. Despite tonight’s loss, Bridge City finished third in District 22-4A with a 7-5 record. They will face either Hardin-Jefferson or Huffman in the first round of the playoffs next week.