BCISD closed Monday due to inclement weather forecast
Due to the upcoming inclement weather forecast, Bridge City ISD has made the decision to close Monday February 15, 2021 and return Tuesday February 16, 2021 with a delayed 10:00 am start. We will continue to assess road conditions, facilities, and utility services during the next few days and make changes to this schedule as necessary. Please continue to watch our website and social media pages for updates. Stay safe and stay warm!
NWS Lake Charles weather update: 9 a.m. 2.12.21
We are seeing some patchy light freezing rain in parts of central Louisiana this morning. As the temperature rises above freezing... read more