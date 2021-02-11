February 11, 2021

  • 46°

NWS Lake Charles Weather Update 3:15 p.m. 2.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:25 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

Weather

Cold to very cold air expected late this weekend through mid next week.

Some freezing or frozen precipitation possible this weekend, but more likely Monday into early Tuesday.
A good deal of uncertainty at this time, but a high impact winter weather event is possible Monday

