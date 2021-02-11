NWS Lake Charles Weather Update 3:15 p.m. 2.11.21
Weather
Cold to very cold air expected late this weekend through mid next week.
Some freezing or frozen precipitation possible this weekend, but more likely Monday into early Tuesday.
A good deal of uncertainty at this time, but a high impact winter weather event is possible Monday
