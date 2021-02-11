NWS Lake Charles weather update: 10 a.m. 2.11.21

Rain and embedded thunderstorms will move through today, giving way to colder temperatures.

Tonight most places should stay above freezing, so no frozen precipitation is expected.

However late Friday night into Saturday morning, if there is any precipitation lingering, freezing rain will be possible in central Louisiana. Temperatures will be above freezing further south across southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with cold temperatures, highs in the 30s and 40s, and lows in the 20s or 30s.

Another round of precipitation is expected, starting late Sunday night into Monday. This system could cause problems with rain, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. It is too early to say if this will be a significant ice storm like the one is 1997, but it bears watching the forecast as we go through the weekend.