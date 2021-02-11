February 11, 2021

  • 48°

Filed for May Election 2.11.21 update

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:49 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

ELECTION 2021

City of Orange

Mayor

Larry Spears Jr. *

 

Council Member Place 1

David C. Bailey

 

City of Pinehurst

Mayor

T.W. Permenter*

 

Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position

Greg Willis*

Kerri Donnaud Arrington

 

Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions

Johnny Asevedo

Sarah McClendon *

J. Michael Shahan*

Joey Vance*

 

City of West Orange

Mayor

James “Jim” Whittington

Randell Branch

 

Aldermen

Jay Odom

Meritta Kennedy

 

* Incumbent

Print Article