Filed for May Election 2.11.21 update
ELECTION 2021
City of Orange
Mayor
Larry Spears Jr. *
Council Member Place 1
David C. Bailey
City of Pinehurst
Mayor
T.W. Permenter*
Alderperson-At-Large (one-year unexpired term) 1 position
Greg Willis*
Kerri Donnaud Arrington
Alderperson-At-Large (two full year terms) 3 positions
Johnny Asevedo
Sarah McClendon *
J. Michael Shahan*
Joey Vance*
City of West Orange
Mayor
James “Jim” Whittington
Randell Branch
Aldermen
Jay Odom
Meritta Kennedy
* Incumbent
