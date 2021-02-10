WO-CCISD district staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

West Orange-Cove CISD provided the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to District staff who wished to take the injections on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent, Dr. Rickie Harris was the first in line for the vaccination and stated, “We would like to thank the Hardin County Health Department for providing us this opportunity and to Judge Gothia for his support in making it happen. We are pleased to offer the vaccine to all our employees that choose to take it.” Aurora Concepts was on-site to provide vaccines as well as the Hardin County Health Department.

They will receive their second injections on March 10.